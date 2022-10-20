Firefighters contain Wednesday garage fire in north Lethbridge

Seventeen Lethbridge firefighters helped knock down a garage fire in north Lethbridge Wednesday.

Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a garage fire at a home in the 2000 block of 23 Avenue North.

The fire crews, from three different stations, were able to limit the blaze to the garage.

No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $140,000.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.