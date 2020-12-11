CALGARY -- Calgary firefighters responded to a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. Friday about a structure fire in the 7000 block of Farrell Road in southeast Calgary.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke and an investigation located smoke and flames coming from a bay door of a multi-unit commercial building.

Firefighters forced entry into the building and were able to extinguish the fire quickly using large caliber hose lines.

Crews searched the area and determined that it was unoccupied.

Fire crews remained on scene Friday night, working to remove smoke and extinguish hot spots in the area of the fire that was heavily damaged by smoke and flames.

Attached adjacent units of the buildings suffered only smoke damage.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.