Firefighters face blaze at industrial building east of Calgary

Rocky View County fire crews knocked down a fire in an industrial building Friday evening.

Firefighters pulled up to Sureway Metal Systems at Duff Drive S.E. around 7:15 p.m.

Officials say there were large quantities of industrial materials -- hazmat crews from the Calgary Fire Department were called in for support.

Crews managed to knock down the fire about an hour later.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.