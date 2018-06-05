Several people have been displaced after an early morning fire damaged a home in the southeast on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of 45 Street S.E. at about 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fire.

It is believed that the fire started on the deck and spread to the home and into the attic.

“When fire crews arrived there were flames along the back of the home,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department. “We do know that the fire started on the outside but the exact cause, right now, is still unknown.”

Fire crews had to punch a hole in the roof to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“It sounds like eight people are displaced, five adults and three children,” said Henke.

There have been 14 house fires in Calgary in the past month.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire, especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, is asked to email them to Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department at piofire@calgary.ca