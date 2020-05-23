CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews say no one was injured in a fire that broke out inside a home along Centre Street and add proper smoke alarms played a role in helping them.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in the 6100 block of Centre Street N.E., at about 8:10 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the home and nine occupants of the home waiting outside.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze, which appeared to have started in the kitchen fan and extended into the attic. Officials say the residents were alerted to the incident by their smoke alarm.

Calgary Transit brought in buses to shelter the displaced residents while Calgary police were also at the scene to maintain traffic control.

Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor for any hot spots and a fire investigator is working to determine the exact cause.