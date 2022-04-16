Firefighters knock down early morning blaze in northeast Calgary

Calgary EMS says they treated a man at the scene of a house fire on Temple Drive N.E. Saturday morning. Calgary EMS says they treated a man at the scene of a house fire on Temple Drive N.E. Saturday morning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina