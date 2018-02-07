A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Lake Louise on Tuesday evening sent the driver of a pickup truck to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between a semi tractor-trailer unit and a pickup truck at about 10:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the driver of the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and that the impact of the crash caused the semi to roll onto its side in the ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted by STARS to Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries and the driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours to allow crews room to clear the debris.

Police are investigating.