CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department released a new music video for Christmas to make sure all residents stay safe throughout the holiday season.

Members of the CFD sung a familiar holiday tune, but changed the lyrics to fit in some important messages that everyone needs to keep in mind.

"You’ve got your candles lit and your house is looking legit," one lyric says. "Check your detectors, make sure they don't quit."

Some of the other advice includes never to leave cooking unattended, make sure your Christmas tree never dries out and for all families to have a home escape plan in case of fire.

You can watch the full music video, courtesy of the City of Calgary's Twitter account, below:

Watch our holiday message from the Calgary Fire Department to help keep your homes and loved ones safe this holiday season. https://t.co/DalzWgcWmY pic.twitter.com/HBiEq5k7on — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) December 22, 2019

In the meantime, investigators are still looking into the causes of two recent fires in Calgary.

Crews were called to the Town & Country Hotel on 50th Street S.E. Monday afternoon after a fire broke out inside a suite.

A second alarm was called in to bring additional crews to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Carol Henke, public information officer for the CFD, says simple measures are often all it takes to prevent fires.

"This time of year, the top three causes of inside fires are cooking left unattended, open flame and improper disposal of smoking materials. Unless this was a kitchenette, someone was probably not cooking inside but, again, those are all things a fire investigator will be looking at."

Officials are also looking into what started a fire that forced dozens of residents of a Bankview condo to leave their homes last week.

Calgarians are also rallying to help out a number of families who don't have anyone to stay with over the holidays. The building manager, Envision Property Management, says it is working with insurers to help people get back home.

The Bankview Community Association is among the many organizations coordinating donations through Facebook and GoFundMe.