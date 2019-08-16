What’s happening in and around Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events…

Alice Sanctuary Music Night Fundraiser

  • Three local bands, food truck and local vendors, all to raise money for over 170 rescued and abandoned farm animals. Saturday 6 p.m. - Wheatland County, AB T0M 1G0

Pack the Patrol Car

  • Chestermere police and firefighters are hosting a fundraiser at the Chestermere Safeway to support the local food bank. Help pack the patrol car with donations and enjoy a bouncy castle, face painters, music and a variety of vendor booths. Help beat the previous record of 5,000 pounds of donated food.

Carifest - Shaw Millenium Park

Country Thunder Festival

  • Three days of country music, including Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Lindsay Ell and Terri Clark. Prairie Winds Park, 2235 Castleridge Rd NW. 

Chinatown Street Festival -- Experience the Silk Road

Expo Latino - Prince’s Island Park

  • Western Canada’s largest Latin music festival. Music, dance, artisan markets and international food vendors. Runs Friday-Sunday.

Cochrane Fair - Dance & Beer Tent Event

  • The 2019 Cochrane Fair is a family-friendly event at AG Society Park. The fun starts Friday at 4 p.m.

Globalfest Fireworks Festival

  • Spain's Pirotecnia Zaragozana is set to light up the sky at Elliston Park on Saturday.

Tom Segura, Arts Commons

  • Comedy from Just for Laughs. Best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal. Sunday at 7 p.m.

Alberta Open Farm Days - Red Bison Brewery

  • Free brewery tours and deals. Drop by and sample some Haskollab. 3016 10th Ave NE, Unit 111.