Fireworks, festivals & fundraisers: What to do in Calgary this weekend
Carifest is one of the many events taking place in Calgary this weekend.
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 9:28AM MDT
What’s happening in and around Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events…
Alice Sanctuary Music Night Fundraiser
- Three local bands, food truck and local vendors, all to raise money for over 170 rescued and abandoned farm animals. Saturday 6 p.m. - Wheatland County, AB T0M 1G0
Pack the Patrol Car
- Chestermere police and firefighters are hosting a fundraiser at the Chestermere Safeway to support the local food bank. Help pack the patrol car with donations and enjoy a bouncy castle, face painters, music and a variety of vendor booths. Help beat the previous record of 5,000 pounds of donated food.
Carifest - Shaw Millenium Park
- Celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the West Indies. Starts off with an 11 a.m. parade on Saturday from Olympic Plaza. Free!
Country Thunder Festival
- Three days of country music, including Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Lindsay Ell and Terri Clark. Prairie Winds Park, 2235 Castleridge Rd NW.
Chinatown Street Festival -- Experience the Silk Road
- 18th annual street festival featuring food, music and dance. Third Ave S.E.
Expo Latino - Prince’s Island Park
- Western Canada’s largest Latin music festival. Music, dance, artisan markets and international food vendors. Runs Friday-Sunday.
Cochrane Fair - Dance & Beer Tent Event
- The 2019 Cochrane Fair is a family-friendly event at AG Society Park. The fun starts Friday at 4 p.m.
Globalfest Fireworks Festival
- Spain's Pirotecnia Zaragozana is set to light up the sky at Elliston Park on Saturday.
Tom Segura, Arts Commons
- Comedy from Just for Laughs. Best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful, Mostly Stories and Completely Normal. Sunday at 7 p.m.
Alberta Open Farm Days - Red Bison Brewery
- Free brewery tours and deals. Drop by and sample some Haskollab. 3016 10th Ave NE, Unit 111.