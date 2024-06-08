CALGARY
First-degree murder charge for 17-year-old in fatal Forest Lawn stabbing

A teenager has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a Forest Lawn teenager on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the Thursday incident, which took place in the 1300 block of 41 Street S.E. around 7 p.m.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be named.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

According to friends of the victim who spoke to CTV News, the deadly altercation was sparked by a dispute over a girl.

With files from Melissa Gilligan

