First-degree murder charge laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say first-degree murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man inside a southeast home.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. at about 5 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Once the fire was out, they found a body inside the home.
The victim has since been identified as Chad Kowalchuk, 53.
Now, police say after an "extremely complex" investigation, murder charges have been laid.
Justin Angus Boucher, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and arson.
Investigators are not releasing any details about the case, but are looking to the public for more information.
"We continue to investigate the events leading up to the victim's death and ask anyone who may have information to please contact police," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson with the homicide unit in a release.
Boucher is set to appear in court on April 7.
Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Residential school survivor presents Pope with symbolic moccasins
A First Nations delegate has given the Pope a gift of symbolic moccasins in the hopes that he will return them when he visits Canada.
Indigenous delegate receives cultural name in ceremony outside Vatican
Lorelei Williams, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, was given her cultural name outside the Vatican on Thursday night after delegates met with the pope to discuss the Catholic Church's responsibility for the abuses suffered in Canada's residential school.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Russians leave Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
Fraser Valley nurse hit with multiple tickets despite registering for staff parking pass
A nurse at a Lower Mainland hospital feels as though she's being punished just for going to work.
-
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Atlantic
-
'I don’t feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. woman killed in mass shooting angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings being held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia Legislature
Premier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties plead for return of missing B.C. girl whose father refuses to disclose her location
Mounties on Vancouver Island issued an urgent plea Thursday for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl whose father is in police custody for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to authorities.
-
'Breathtaking': Tofino photographer captures photos of northern lights
A photographer from Tofino, B.C., was able to capture the rare appearance of the northern lights over Vancouver Island on Wednesday evening.
-
No COVID deaths reported in Island Health as 56 new cases added
B.C. health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the Island Health region Thursday, though two deaths were confirmed in B.C., both in the Fraser Health region.
Toronto
-
Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Ontario vet travels to Ukrainian border to care for animals of refugees
Standing inside an animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, veterinarian Cliff Redford is holding a baby goat named Mya. Redford says this animal is symbolic of what he is seeing over there.
-
This is how the April 1 carbon tax increase will affect gas prices in Ontario
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal anti-violence forum needs more English minority voices: advocates
A prominent Montreal advocacy group says it’s ready to file a formal complaint to the city’s ombudsman over a recent violence forum hosted by the city’s police force. They say the event left out several English-language community groups, amounting to a lack of adequate representation.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Gatineau minor hockey player speaks out about racist incidents
A Gatineau, Que. minor hockey player is speaking out about several incidents of racism and discrimination on the ice.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Kitchener
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Kitchener killer to be released from prison
A man responsible for the deaths of four people is being released from prison. Kevin Koehler, 57 of Kitchener, has been granted a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his 12-year sentence.
-
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency
Part one of CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitors
With COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.
-
Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolation
The Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.
-
Algoma University marks International Transgender Day of Visibility
Algoma University held its first official flag-raising event Thursday for the annual day that marks transgender awareness.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
-
AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Regina
-
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs).
-
Work underway for new urgent care facility in Regina
Work has begun at the site of Regina’s future urgent care centre.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.