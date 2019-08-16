Calgary police say a man has been charged in connection with a murder that took place over 10 years ago.

Allan Teather, 22, was found dead in a vehicle inside a garage at a condo complex in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W. on January 9, 2008.

Police say he had been shot in what they believe was a targeted attack that was financially motivated.

Earlier this week, officials released a plea for help for information in Teather's death after they said they uncovered new evidence in the case.

Two days later, Brian Cheng, a 34-year-old from Calgary, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court on August 21.

Officials say they are always continuing to strive to bring unsolved murder cases to a conclusion.

"No matter how much time has passed, we are dedicated to holding people accountable for these crimes," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm in a release.

The Calgary Police Service also says their members are devoted to caring for all victims of crime, including the families and friends of homicide victims.

If you or anyone you know needs support, please reach out to the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 for more information.