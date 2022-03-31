First-degree murder charge laid in fatal Douglasdale house fire

Police say a man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside a burned-out home in southeast Calgary on Feb. 18, 2022. Police say a man has been charged with murder after a body was found inside a burned-out home in southeast Calgary on Feb. 18, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, it is expected that Pope Francis will offer an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools on Canadian soil.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina