CALGARY -- Albertans aged 12 or older in need of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity without an appointment at two locations in the coming days.

A total of 600 mRNA doses will be available on Saturday, June 26 at the Airdrie Town and Country clinic at 275 Jensen Drive N.E. from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Alberta Health Services will also offer 300 doses of mRNA vaccine at a temporary clinic on Tuesday, June 29 at the Crossroads Community Association hall (1803 14 Ave. N.E.) in northeast Calgary.

The Crossroads clinic will be available for walk-in vaccines for eligible Albertans from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Recipients are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card and government-issued identifications. Face masks and use of hand sanitizer will be required.

According to AHS, the locations of walk-in clinics for first doses are selected where vaccination rates are not as high and the clinic aim to increase access and reduce potential barriers for residents.

For additional information on the vaccination effort in the province, visit Alberta Health Services – COVID-19 Vaccine.