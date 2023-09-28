First Nation wants reasons for Trans Mountain ruling; says it's entitled to appeal

A B.C. First Nation is asking the Canada Energy Regulator to release its reasons as soon as possible for allowing a modification of the Trans Mountain pipeline's route.

A lawyer representing the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation said in a letter dated Wednesday that it has the right to appeal the regulator's ruling.

The letter says the regulator's move Monday to rule without releasing the reasons for its decision has left the First Nation without the ability to decide its next steps.

The Canada Energy Regulator ruled to allow Trans Mountain Corp. to alter the route slightly for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipeline in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops.

The First Nation opposes Trans Mountain's plan, saying the new route threatens to disturb land that has spiritual and cultural significance.

Trans Mountain Corp. had said if its route deviation request was denied, it could result in a nine-month delay and add $86 million to the pipeline's final price tag.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 28, 2023.