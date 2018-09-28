Calgary’s potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics has received a bit more support on Friday after the Treaty 7 Chiefs gave their approval of the process.

In a release on Friday, the Chiefs of Treaty 7 say that they have discussed the matter at length and while they have been left out of formal discussions at city council so far, they have agreed to support the potential bid.

“This is a major undertaking with major costs and massive impact; some good and some bad,” said Tsuut’ina Chief Lee Crowchild in a release. “While we are concerned about the environmental impact of hosting the games, we have an opportunity to make these the most sustainable Winter Olympics ever.”

He added that Treaty 7 Chiefs will need to be allowed to play a larger part in the bid so that they can apply their knowledge of the environment to help guide the organizing committee.

“There is potential for a major legacy for all our future generations. Let’s do it, and do it right.”

Anne Many Heads, CEO of the Treaty 7 Chiefs Association, says that the group has given the benefits and opportunities presented by the Games a good long look.

"There's three things that we see. One is, as you are aware, there is a move towards reconciliation between Canadians and First Nations so we see this as an opportunity to build the relationships with government, with industry, with agencies and to continue to move that forward. Secondly, the other initiative is in relation to a legacy that can be created as a result. Obiviously there will be opportunities created but we will be looking towards the opportunities that will be created for the younger generations to come."

Many Heads says the final piece is the opportunity to showcase the Indigenous culture on the world's stage.

As for the lack of consultation, she says that bodies need to understand that when matters impact First Nations, they need to be fully informed.

"Initially, at the beginning, not as an afterthought at the end and I think that's a message that the Chiefs want to share."

Following the announcement, the officials with Calgary 2026 said they are encouraged by the statement of support and remain committed to engagement and discussion with the Treaty 7 Chiefs.

Diane Colley-Urquhart, the councillor for Ward 13, said that the city is very honoured to hear about the decision by Treaty 7.

"I think, irrespective of the Olympics, for Treaty 7 to honour us in this way to support this effort, it really says so much about how far we've come in building the relationship with First Nations."

As for First Nations saying that they weren't properly consulted, Colley-Urquhart says there is never enough consultation of the First Nations on any project.

"One of the pillars of this bid is part of the truth and reconciliation and that it be a reflection of our Indigenous people that have lived and have settled the land that we're on. It is probably the most significant pillar going forward."

According to a recent meeting of the Olympic bid committee, it will cost the city $5.2B to host the 2026 Games.

$3B of that will come from public investment, split between the three levels of government, and the rest will come from the IOC, sponsorships and ticket sales.

A plebiscite vote has been scheduled for November 13 to allow Calgarians a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should pursue the bid.