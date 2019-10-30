

CALGARY – More than 800 marked emergency and City of Calgary vehicles will be visiting Calgary neighbourhoods on Halloween night to offer children and parents a safe outlet should an issue arise.

The 25th annual Calgary Partners for Safety will see the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department, Calgary Transit, City of Calgary bylaw and Emergency Medical Service making a visible presence in communities around the city on Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Every year we are happy to come together with our colleagues in emergency and community services to ensure that Halloween is a fun and safe experience for all young costumed trick-or-treaters," said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, in a statement.

The Partners for Safety are encouraging a safe approach to trick or treating and recommends the following safety tips:

Select costumes that do not restrict vision or present a tripping hazard

Wear costumes made of bright, reflective material

Parents and children should review planned trick-or-treating route before heading out

Remain on doorsteps or in the doorway of homes when trick-or-treating

Cross streets at intersections and look both ways to ensure it's safe to cross

Travel in groups

Avoid taking shortcuts through alleyways or across private property

Carry a flashlight

Have parents check Halloween treats before allowing children to eat

Motorists are asked to exercise additional caution on Halloween night.