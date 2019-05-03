First responders will be at McMahon Stadium this weekend to teach people how to prepare for emergencies and a new tool that helps citizens understand more about the disasters that pose the greatest risk to Calgary communities will be unveiled.

First responders say disasters in Canada are increasing in frequency and severity and that people need to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

Disaster Alley is in its tenth year and the goal of the event is to share information about the kinds of disasters that could strike the city and how to mitigate the impacts.

“You can’t replace the opportunity to talk to the pros, the people that do it every day so come out and see the firefighters, the police officers, the paramedics, those folks and all the others too that every day, respond to the needs of Calgarians, of Albertans, and do such a great job,” said Chief Tom Sampson, Calgary Emergency Management Agency. “Tomorrow’s Disaster Alley at McMahon Stadium and so that’s our opportunity to get together and come out and see all of the various responders who are there. Not just police, fire, EMS but some of our other partners, the Airport Authority, ATCO, ENMAX, some of the big players who actually come out to every emergency with us.”

“It’s a fabulous event,” said CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry. “People can come, look at the Disaster Risk Explorer, interact with our responders and learn how to be prepared.”

Officials say people should put together a disaster kit and be self-sustaining for at least 72 hours.

“The first 72 hours after any event hits can be very chaotic for first responders so it’s important to have a 72 hour kit so you and your family are ready for anything that might happen,” said Henry. “You also need to tailor your kit specifically to your family so if you have children or have pets make sure you have everything that you will need for food, for a little bit of fun and for any medications for pets, pets need their food too, and medication, eye glasses you have out. Water, yes we suggest that everyone has four litres of water per day to get through that 72 hour period.”

The new Disaster Risk Explorer will be on display at the event and is an interactive website that people can use to learn more about disasters that could happen here.

“It’s story based, it’s picture based and it’s very fun for a citizen to go and explore the different things that can happen here,” said Henry. “The citizens when we surveyed them, we found that six per cent of Calgarians thought that tornados were a risk for our city when in fact we are a high risk area for tornados and we need to get that message out to citizens so that they can prepare.”

The Urban Search and Rescue Unit will also be at the event.

“One of four trucks that we have that our team takes out in the event of a really big problem. So think Fort Mac, Slave Lake, Pine Lake, those kind of things. Those are the kind of things that this team would go out for and provide assistance to whatever municipality required it,” said Sampson.

The family-friendly event is free and is on Saturday from 11 am – 3 pm at McMahon Stadium.

