CALGARY -- After an unusually long, balmy autumn, Calgarians woke up Wednesday to the first snowfall of the season. The sight of a blanket of snow in October is enough to make some want to hide under the covers, but not four- year-old Hunter Malo.

“He actually ran to the window”, said mom Whitney. “So I thought let's dig out all the winter stuff.”

The pair got to work making a snowman but by afternoon an appearance of the sun and rising temperatures meant Hunter had to repair it.

“I built a snowman and then it melted a little bit,” Hunter told CTV cameraman Simon Jones.

Across the city, gardeners bid farewell to their outdoor plants and those working at tire shops braced themselves for a very busy day.

“Every year it’s absolutely pandemonium,” said Rob Sanhu, owner of Megatire Calgary, talking about the switching out summer tires for winter ones, something Calgary Police tweeted about Wednesday morning in advance of winter.

This is snow joke! Get prepared before you head out on those snowy #yyc roads. #yycSafeRoads https://t.co/kZpVIq1ojQ pic.twitter.com/kKMnut0mT1 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 14, 2020

Ski resorts eagerly awaiting opening day

Preparations are underway at ski hills like Nakiska– which was forced to close early last season because of COVID-19.

“Skiing and riding will provide that perfect outlet for enjoying winter outside, wide open runs, providing that healthy mix of fresh air and physical activity,” said Matt Mosteller, a spokesperson for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

The snowmaking process is underway and the Kananskis-based resort has a tentative opening date of October 30.

When the hill does open, things will be slightly different because of COVID-19 safety protocols, such as required face coverings.

“When they come through the plaza area, any day lodges obviously, any inside facility that will be required. In the lift lines, etc,” Mosteller told CTV News.

A full list of protocols will be posted on the resorts website.