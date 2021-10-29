First snowfall of season prompts rush to Calgary's tire stores

CALGARY -

Calgarians received a less than subtle preview Friday of the impending winter that is mere weeks away.

The phone is ringing non-stop at the Canadian Tire Centre off 130th Avenue in southeast Calgary.

Service manager Neel Patel says they're booking two weeks out right now and people were panicking when the snow was first forecast.

"Yeah, as an example, yesterday as soon as there was a forecast of snow we had like 50 people first thing in the morning, we need snow tires today," he said.

Patel says it's been a challenging year as supply chain issues delayed the arrival of the tires he needs for winter. But right now he has 50,000 tires in stock and says his staff of six who are dedicated to changing tires will go through them quickly

"We'll meet the demand in no time like this is nothing," said Patel. "On an average (year) we do more than those."

Mechanics dread the first snow forecast because they know they'll be working on dripping cars all day long says shop foreman Derrek Poyntz.

"Oh yeah, you stress about it the night before and it's part of the job but it happens every year and it's good for business, right," he said.

At this shop, it takes about 90 minutes to have a set of winter tires put on, but when it's this busy staff say there are no guarantees regarding timing.

Chris McGeachy of the City of Calgary roads department says crews are out on the roads and staff are shifted 24/7 right now in anticipation of the snow sticking to the road surfaces.

"We just remind people to take it easy out there," said McGeachy. "We're going to have low overnight temperatures and that means there could be some slick areas on the roads in the morning so just you know keep in mind that it's always the first snow fall that takes a little while to get used to it so just take your time out there, leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front, we'll all get to where we need to go safely."

McGeachy says the city's annual snow budget is $40.7 million.

"Prior to this snowfall we had spent about $25.2, we're at about $15.5 million for the remainder of the year," he said. "We have nothing really to worry about in terms of budget for the rest of the year.

"Our crews are ready, our material's ready, our equipment's ready and we'll be out there tackling the snow."

Haley Steel was in the front yard of her southeast home raking her leaves whem the snow started falling. She says she's not ready for wintry conditions just yet.

"I mean usually I am kind of excited about winter because I like to snowboard but this year I don't know, I have a new baby so I'm not really going to get out as much as usual and I'm not looking forward to the cold."

The city's snow clearing crews want to thank people in advance for being patient as they work on the roads during this storm. Learn more about the snow clearing plan at City of Calgary Snow.