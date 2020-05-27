CALGARY -- Some residents in southern Alberta caught sight of a landspout tornado Wednesday morning, the first such storm of the season in the province.

Environment Canada confirmed the tornado at just after 10 a.m. near the hamlet of Mossleigh.

"A dust cloud was observed at the base of the funnel," the report reads. "This tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0."

There were no reports of damage as a result and the agency says landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage.

But that doesn't mean that they are safe to be around.

"They can topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance," the report continues.

Anyone who lives in the Mossleigh area and believes their property was damaged in the storm is asked to send photos to Environment Canada by email or on social media using the hashtag #abstorm.

Mossleigh is located approximately an hour southeast of Calgary.