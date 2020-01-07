CALGARY -- A fisherman had to be rescued near Gap Lake in central Alberta on Monday evening after his truck got stuck while following a snowmobile track.

Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue was alerted about 8:30 p.m. by a 66-year-old man who said he was on his way to go ice fishing at the popular lake between Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg when the snow got too high.

Three SAR members using two snowmobiles found the man safe but cold just before 11 p.m.