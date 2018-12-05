Five suspects have been released from police custody following an RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking centred on two northwest neighbourhoods.

According to RCMP officials, search warrants were executed at homes in Nolan Hill and Brentwood and numerous vehicles were searched throughout southern Alberta during an investigation that lasted for months.

Officers seized drugs and cash including:

151.7 grams of cocaine

118.9 grams of MDMA

17 MDMA capsules

5.2 grams of psilocybin

$33,200 in Canadian currency

$1,470 in U.S. currency



The following Calgarians were arrested by members of the RCMP Serious and Organized Crime division and face charges in connection with drug trafficking and drug possession:

24-year-old Seung Hun Lee

29-year-old Won Je Lee

28-year-old Jia Hua Xu

23-year-old Jan Rangsey Kot

25-year-old Gun Woo Lee

The accused have been released from custody but are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Friday, December 14.