Five Calgarians charged following months long drug trafficking investigation
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 4:09PM MST
Five suspects have been released from police custody following an RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking centred on two northwest neighbourhoods.
According to RCMP officials, search warrants were executed at homes in Nolan Hill and Brentwood and numerous vehicles were searched throughout southern Alberta during an investigation that lasted for months.
Officers seized drugs and cash including:
- 151.7 grams of cocaine
- 118.9 grams of MDMA
- 17 MDMA capsules
- 5.2 grams of psilocybin
- $33,200 in Canadian currency
- $1,470 in U.S. currency
The following Calgarians were arrested by members of the RCMP Serious and Organized Crime division and face charges in connection with drug trafficking and drug possession:
- 24-year-old Seung Hun Lee
- 29-year-old Won Je Lee
- 28-year-old Jia Hua Xu
- 23-year-old Jan Rangsey Kot
- 25-year-old Gun Woo Lee
The accused have been released from custody but are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Friday, December 14.