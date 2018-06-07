As the investigation into the cause of a massive fire at a townhouse complex in Cochrane continues, and the cleanup effort begins, residents await the opportunity to return home or view the damage and retrieve their personal effects.

Crews battled the Wednesday morning blaze along Fireside Boulevard in the community of Fireside and remained on scene throughout the day to monitor hotspots.

Residents were evacuated from seven homes across the street from the complex and the residents of three units of a neighbouring townhouse complex have been displaced. The neighbouring complex suffered significant damage and the corner lot, where a family had moved into at the beginning of the month, was destroyed.

Neighbourhood residents are coming together to support the family of three that includes a 14-year-old boy during their time of need. The administrators of the Fireside Facebook page put out a call to help the family and the response was overwhelming.

“I’m speechless," said Brittni Wilson, one of the administrators of the Facebook page. "The amount of messages that I’m receiving for donations and the community support, even lunches and dinner from local businesses in Cochrane, it’s very heartwarming. I am so glad to call (Cochrane) my home.”

The family remains without a permanent home and Wilson asks that people refrain from donating large items including furniture at this time.

“Right now, the family is accepting donations at 177 Fireside Boulevard.” said Wilson. “I’m strongly suggesting gift cards at the moment. As for clothing, they’ve received tons over the last few days.”

Fire officials have not determined if the fire at the complex that was still under construction was accidentally or deliberately set but preliminary investigations indicate the blaze started on the north side of the building and moved south.

“We will go through the whole block and go house to house and assess all the damage there and get all those investigations shut down as well as open up a file on every vehicle that was damaged,” said Lieutenant Jeff Avery of the Cochrane Fire Department. “This is definitely the biggest fire that I’ve seen in Cochrane and I’ve been here 18 years.”

The majority of the residents who were evacuated from their homes on the west side of Fireside Boulevard are expected to be permitted to return on Friday.

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin