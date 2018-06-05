A Tuesday afternoon crash on a highway south of the town of Millet claimed five lives and sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

According to RCMP, an SUV and a small passenger car collided near the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 472, roughly five kilometres south of Millet, at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Three of the occupants of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person who had been in the same vehicle succumbed to their injuries while being loaded into a STARS Air Ambulance and the fifth occupant of the vehicle perished in hospital after being transported by ground ambulance.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

RCMP have not released the names, ages or genders of the deceased.

A section of Highway 2A was closed for approximately five hours but has reopened.

An RCMP investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.