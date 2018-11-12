A couple travelling from the Yukon to the United States had their travel plans interrupted when their pickup truck collided with a stolen truck Monday morning along Highway 4.

RCMP members say the visitors from the Yukon were travelling southeast on Highway 4 shortly before 8:00 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup trucking travelling northbound on Highway 845 entered the intersection in front of them. The Ford F-150 truck carrying the travellers from the Yukon collided with the driver’s side of the other truck.

The three occupants of the northbound truck, two men and one woman, were transported by ground ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital. The woman, who had been seated in the backseat of the truck, suffered serious head and internal injuries and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance from Lethbridge to Calgary for additional treatment.

The severity of the injuries to the men has not been released and RCMP have not determined which of the men had been driving. Investigators have determined the Chevy truck with the three occupants had been stolen from a location in Lethbridge.

The man and the woman from the Yukon, both in their 70’s, were transported to Chinook Regional Hospital with injuries that were considered minor at the time. An assessment of the male patient determined his injuries were more serious than originally thought and he was transported to an undisclosed hospital in Calgary.

A section of Highway 4 was reduced to a single lane of traffic for several hours but all lanes were open as of early Monday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding which of the two men were driving the Chevrolet truck is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP detachment at 403-345-5552 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.