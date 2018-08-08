Beiseker RCMP say five people were taken to hospital, including two children, after a crash on a rural road near the community on Wednesday afternoon.

The two vehicle crash, on Highway 9, between Highway 806 and Range Road 255, took place at about 2:30 p.m.

Police say that a gravel truck, eastbound on the highway, entered the westbound lane and crashed into a westbound car.

A eight-year-old boy was airlifted to the Alberta Children's Hospital in life threatening condition while a man in his 40s, in critical condition, was taken by ground ambulance.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck, 43-year-old female driver of the car and an 11-year-old boy, all in stable condition, were taken to Foothills Hospital.

The RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash.