A stretch of Stoney Trail was closed for several hours in the southern portion of the city following a two-vehicle crash that sent five people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Trail west of 52nd Street S.E. just before 10 p.m.

Police say a westbound pickup hit another vehicle, causing the pickup to roll and land on its roof.

Four people in the truck were taken to hospital and are now listed in stable condition.

“When officers arrived on scene it was a very chaotic scene at this point we are still determining who was in what area inside the vehicle and who played what role at the time of the collision,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp with the Traffic Unit.

The driver of the second vehicle was the lone occupant and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.