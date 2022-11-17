Five teenagers charged in connection to pharmacy narcotics robbery

The only things gained by five teenagers who allegedly fancied themselves pharmacy bandits are potential rap sheets.

Calgary police say the quintet of suspects were arrested in connection to one robbery and an aborted attempt at another the morning of Oct. 27.

Four teens walked into the Oakridge Community Pharmacy at 3109 Palliser Dr. S.W. around 11 a.m. that day and demanded narcotics from the safe, police say.

They fled with the drugs in a vehicle driven by a fifth youth, police say, but the descriptions given after the incident were familiar.

Police say roughly an hour earlier, they were called about a similar incident at the Cranston Smart Drug Mart at 35 Cranford Way S.E., though in that case the suspicious foursome that entered took off before any robbing was done.

Police, with an assist from their HAWCS helicopter, stopped a vehicle matching the description and arrested five teenagers inside it.

All five teens are charged with multiple offences including robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Given their ages, police won't be identifying them, but the youths all made court appearances Thursday.

Investigation into the incidents continues, and police ask anyone with information to give them a call at 403-266-1234.

Those preferring to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.