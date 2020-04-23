CALGARY -- After a much anticipated celebration had to be canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the Calgary police saved Petara McCormick's special day with a drive-by birthday party.

Celebrating her fifth birthday in style, perched on a lawn-chair decorated with balloons and brightly coloured pinwheels, McCormick said it’s exciting to see the all cars drive by, full of people honking and cheering for her.

“It’s kinda fun being with the police!” she said.

“We were a little worried.” Katie McCormick, Petara’s mom said. She, like many parents, wants to make every birthday a special occasion.

“We had planned," she said, "on having her first friend birthday party at Chucky Cheese.”

McCormick said once it was clear that wasn’t going to be possible, they tried to think about what they could do to still make it fun for Petara.

“Thankfully the police were really willing to help us out," said Katie, "and make it super awesome and exciting for her and probably one of the most memorable ones that she’ll ever have."

Many family and community members including councillor Sean Chu rolled by the birthday girls home. “It’s pretty cool that so many people were able to come out and support our little girl and make her happy," said Katie.

McCormick added that her and her husband have been trying to teach their children about the virus without frightening them. “We tell them that is very important because we don’t want to get our grandpas and grandmas sick.” she said.

They have been explaining to the kids what social distancing is and make sure to use the same terminology as health officials and community leaders.

Petara appreciates all the gifts and well wishes and she understands why she can’t have a ‘normal’ birthday party. She says to stay healthy,

“We have to wash our hands," she said, "and stay away from people.”