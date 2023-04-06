Five years on, Humboldt Broncos players, families push for lasting, positive legacy

In Humboldt, Sask., on Thursday, church bells tolled 29 times at 4:50 p.m., marking a solemn anniversary.

It was five years to the day since it seemed every part of the country stopped.

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 others were badly injured when the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer, which failed to yield.

It's a devastating story, but half a decade on, it's one survivors and their families are trying to find positives inside.

GREEN SHIRT DAY

In southern Alberta, family of player Logan Boulet say their grief will never leave.

"You're constantly moving forward," Toby Boulet told CTV News.

"You're never moving on, you're moving forward. It's always there. Logan is always on our minds."

But looking to the future, their son, who played defence, will be remembered for so much more.

Logan saved other lives through the donation of his organs, and he continues to help through an annual event the family started.

Green Shirt Day creates awareness about the importance of organ donation.

"So many provinces (take part)," Boulet said.

"You can go from BC Place in Vancouver to the Calgary Tower to the CN Tower (in Toronto). This year, the Alberta Legislature is also going to be lit up green."

He says he's happy his son could be such a bright light, even after he's gone.

"We are so thankful that Logan's legacy and Logan's story have a meaningful place in Canadian history and that they're helping people and giving individuals hope."

STRAZ STRONG

In Airdrie, another player has a lasting legacy – this one of inspiration.

Countless people now look up to Ryan Straschnitzki for his determination after being paralyzed in the crash.

Despite being wheelchair-bound, Straz, as his friends call him, hasn't slowed down.

He's doing work advocating for more disability-accessible builds in Alberta.

And his organization, the Straz Strong Foundation, helps Canadians with adaptive sports and rehabilitation needs.

"We remember all the 29 families ... but we continue to move forward and try to reach our goals," he told CTV News on Thursday.

"Regardless of what happens in life, support will always be there. That's the biggest thing me and my teammates, I think, have learned."

Straz says he won't forget those teammates.

Five years on, it's safe to say neither will Canadians.