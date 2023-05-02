Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary

Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.

The company's CEO Stephen Jones is expected to make the announcement at the Calgary International Airport at 10 a.m.

"A base of operations is a significant investment of resources and personnel, and signals Flair Airlines continued growth in Canada, based on its ultra-low fare and cost model," officials said in a release.

Flair launched in 2017 and has had its share of challenges over the years.

Four of the carrier's planes were seized in March because of overdue payments. Those seizures had a cascading affect on Flair's services, resulting in widespread cancellations and delays for passengers.

The Edmonton-headquartered company says the action was "unlawful" and launched a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies.

Flair says it did not receive adequate notice of the seizures, so it could not alert or rebooking customers when the planes were seized "in the middle of the night."

None of the allegations in Flair’s lawsuit have been tested in court.

