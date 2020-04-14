CALGARY -- Milan Lucic has been in the National Hockey League for thirteen seasons.

When you’ve been around the game for that long it’s tough when it gets taken away like it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran forward says that’s made him appreciate the game even more.

“Sometimes whether it’s hockey or whatever you do, when things stop in a sense like this, sometimes you lose appreciation of things and what they really mean," he says.

Lucic -- like everyone, everywhere who's a part of sports - isn’t sure when and if the NHL will resume play this season. The league announced Tuesday that it was extending the self quarantine for players, coaches and staff through April 30.

Lucic says he loved the way the Flames were playing prior to play being suspended and would love to take a shot at another Stanley Cup, after winning one with the Bruins in 2011.

“You know we talked about me being in the league for a long time You never know when you’re going to hit that window to win a Stanley Cup," he says.

Lucic wants to have a 2019-20 NHL champion declared but knows that probably won’t happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, he’s enjoying spending time with his two daughters Valentina and Nikolina and son Milan Junior.

“It’s great, especially because they’re so young and you get to do things with them,” he said.

My little guy, he loves the mini-hockey sticks," he added. "He’s always grabbing them and giving them to me to play, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Lucic is trying to look at the suspension of play as a positive. As much as he misses the game, he gets to spend a lot more time with his family and isn’t missing anything important.

The last time that happened was in January., when the Flames were on the road and he missed Valentina’s birthday . Lucic has told his daughter he’ll make it up to her by baking a cake together.