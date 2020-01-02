CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames acquired a fourth-round 2021 draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Michael Frolik Thursday.

The draft pick is San Jose's, which was acquired by the Sabres earlier Thursday in a trade the Sabres made with Montreal.

In addition to the draft pick, the Flames picked up $4.3 million in cap space. Frolik would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Flames GM Brad Treliving just dumped $4.3M in salary in the trading away of Michael Frolik, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Frolik had spent most of this season on the fourth line. Will be interesting to see what he does with his newfound cap space. — Darren Haynes (@DarrenWHaynes) January 2, 2020

Frolik spent five seasons with the Flames, playing in 319 games.