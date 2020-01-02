CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames acquired a fourth-round 2021 draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Michael Frolik Thursday.

The draft pick is San Jose's, which was acquired by the Sabres earlier Thursday in a trade the Sabres made with Montreal.

In addition to the draft pick, the Flames picked up $4.3 million in cap space. Frolik would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Frolik spent five seasons with the Flames, playing in 319 games.