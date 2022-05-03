Flames and Stars excited to play in front of fans in the playoffs

For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to rock it out at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the playoffs.

Tuesday afternoon, crews were busy laying red towels on every seat so the C of Red can rise for game one on Tuesday night.

For players, there's nothing like the playoffs. Bench boss Darryl Sutter, wo has been through many playoff battles as a coach and as a player, said the best approach a player can take is to soak it all in and enjoy it.

"It's a fun thing and they haven't had it for a number of years," Sutter said.

"You watch the games last night? Two Canadian cities and it was awesome from start to finish," he added. "It was rocking so now we get it here. I've said it before, the best part of being a playoff team in Canada is for your fans and for your players."

LOTS OF EXCITEMENT

Rasmus Andersson got a taste of the post-season in 2019 and said that makes him even hungrier for playoff action in 2022.

"I know we're all excited," Andersson said. "It's going to be a fun game and you know, watching the games yesterday (makes) you just kind of want to get out there (on the ice), so we're all excited. It's going to be fun."

Game 1.



Tuesday.



The 'Dome.



Giddy up. https://t.co/bhPQmsrQAp — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 30, 2022

KEEPING AN EVEN KEEL

One thing the Flames will have to guard against is getting too excited. That can lead to errors. Mikael Backlund said players have to enjoy it but you also have to keep an even keel.

"Just look at the games last night. There were a lot of penalties taken so that can happen when you get a little too excited," Backlund said.

"You know we've got to use that excitement and that energy but at the same time stay cool so we don't take those penalties."

READY TO TAKE ON UNDERDOG ROLE

As for the Stars, they finished 13 points behind the Flames in the regular season. They are the underdogs in this series but veteran forward Joe Pavelski thinks they'll be ready for the challenge.

"For us we have confidence in each other," Pavelski said. "I think to compete and we've played tight games with them all year and you know there's no reason to believe we can't be in this series."