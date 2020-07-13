CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames will practice as a team Monday morning for the first time since the NHL season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players and coaches will be back on the ice at the Saddledome to kick off a mini training camp in preparation for their Stanley Cup playoffs play-in series next month in Edmonton.

As per NHL rules, each team is allowed to bring a cohort of 52 people to the hub city comprised of various trainers, medical staff, coaches and 28 total players.

The Flames currently have 35 players on their roster including four goalies, 11 defencemen and 20 forwards.

The players and coaches will be separated into two groups for Monday’s on-ice session. The first group will take the ice at 10:00 a.m. and the second group takes the ice at 12:15 p.m. to wrap up the practice.

General Manager Brad Treliving says his club is as locked down as much as possible right now as management works to keep everyone in the same bubble and virus-free.

"The players life is they enter the building, they get a temperature check, a COVID test, they’re masked and they come on individually spread out on separate dressing rooms," Treliving said.

"When you are susceptible is when you leave the rink."

Staying healthy for the Flames will be important if the club wants to be successful this post-season.

Calgary is scheduled to play its first official game on August 1 in Edmonton when the Flames begin a best-of-five Stanley Cup playoffs qualifier series against the Winnipeg Jets.