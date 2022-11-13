Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid
Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka.
Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
"Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of points (in junior, the AHL) and obviously has a good chance now.”
A healthy scratch through 10 of the first 11 games, Ruzicka — normally a centre — was playing his third consecutive game and doing so in place of Huberdeau (upper body) on the left side of the Flames' No. 1 line with Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.
“Pretty easy to fit into that line, easy to play with those guys,” said the 23-year-old Ruzicka, playing just his 35th career NHL game. “Just do my job, work hard and obviously the points are going to come.”
Tied 1-1, Calgary took its second lead of the first period at 17:22 when Lindholm spotted Ruzicka steaming toward the net on the far wing and set him up with a cross-ice pass that the Slovakian buried for his first of the season.
Ruzicka was also a central figure in Calgary's opening goal at 3:23, flinging a backhand toward the front of the net from the corner that went in off the stick of Lindholm.
“Obviously (Ruzicka) scored tonight, but I liked that Lindy likes who he's playing with,” said Flames coach Darryl Sutter. “He was our best forward, Lindy, so maybe we shouldn't be experimenting with him.”
KEY SEQUENCE
The key sequence in the game happened late in the second period with the scored tied 2-2.
Ten seconds into a holding penalty to Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar, Mikael Backlund set up Trevor Lewis who went forehand to backhand as he cut across the top of the crease to put Calgary back into the lead.
With the Jets still on the power play for another 1:50, a tripping penalty on netminder Jacob Markstrom led to a 79-second two-man advantage for the visitors.
But Calgary's maligned penalty kill came through to preserve the lead and ultimately the victory. After giving up power-play goals in seven straight games, the Flames have gone a perfect 8-for-8 in the last two games, including 3-for-3 against the Jets in which they didn't yield a shot.
“Sometimes a good kill won’t give you much. You just have to take what they give you. Sometimes it’s just up and over and a shot and a one-timer,” said Dubois. “I thought tonight, maybe 5-on-5 too, we were trying to perfect play it too much.”
Rasmus Andersson also had a hand in the offence for Calgary (6-6-2) with two assists.
Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg (8-4-1), which entered the night on a 6-0-1 tear and in possession of the league's third-longest active points streak.
Calgary native Josh Morrissey had two assists to continue his red-hot start. The Jets' leading scorer is already up to 13 helpers, which is halfway to his career high of 26 set in 2019-20.
“Not our worst game but we were facing a desperate club. We’ve got to match their intensity no matter what the situation is,” said Pionk.
Getting the start for the Flames, Markstrom made 21 stops to improve to 5-3-2. Among his stops was a highlight-reel effort in the first when he slid across the crease, stacking his pads and windmilling out his catching hand to rob Mark Scheifele.
“That's pretty cool. The stack the pads, that's old school, Ron Hextall maybe?” said Flames defenceman Chris Tanev. “Definitely in those days. But a huge save for us and he made those all night.”
Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 stops at the other end. His record falls to 7-3-1.
FIRST GOAL WINS
Flames scored first for the sixth game in a row, but the team's seven-game winless skid is proof that it hasn't been the recipe for success like it was a year ago. Calgary entered the night with a .250 winning percentage (2-4-2) which tied them with the Ottawa Senators for last in the NHL.
TANEV'S RETURN
After missing five games with an upper body injury, Calgary welcomed back Tanev. However, he did not return to his regular top-four D pairing with Weegar, instead partnering with Connor Mackey, who returned after being a healthy scratch the past two games. Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert, who began the season in the minors but had been the Flames' third pairing for the past two games, were both scratches.
UP NEXT
Jets: Back in action Sunday night when they complete their short weekend road trip in Seattle against the Kraken.
Flames: Calgary plays host to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, before heading back on the road for a six-game trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Canada names official FIFA Men’s World Cup squad for Qatar
Head coach John Herdman announced Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup to be held in Qatar.
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead after vintage military planes collide
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Turkish president: Bomb explodes on Istanbul avenue, kills 6
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a 'bomb attack.' Six people have died.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
Edmonton
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
Surgeries at this private surgery centre in Edmonton will be paid for by AHS
A new private surgery facility has opened in Edmonton to perform orthopedic surgeries.
Vancouver
-
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
-
'We're expecting a big year': Frigid forecast could make for ideal conditions on the slopes
Cypress Mountain saw big crowds hit the slopes on opening day Saturday.
-
West Vancouver officer injured in rockslide that 'destroyed' police vehicle
A West Vancouver police officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering head lacerations in a rockslide that "destroyed" their vehicle Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday
Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.
-
2023 World Juniors brings possible economic boom to Moncton
There's no doubt the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will provide a big boost to Moncton's economy, but without Team Canada playing any round robin games at the Avenir Centre, just how much of an impact will there be?
Vancouver Island
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.
-
Ukrainian families seeking refuge in Canada reflect on horrors of war on Remembrance Day
Ukrainian refugees living on Vancouver Island spent Remembrance Day reflecting on those lost, and those still living, in their home country.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford announces Ontario gas tax cut to be extended another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is extending the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
-
Fatal shooting outside Woburn Collegiate renews calls for stronger gun laws
The fatal shooting of a teenager outside Woburn Collegiate brought back a flood of painful feelings for the Khoswari family.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | 'Too sad to sleep': Montreal family still desperate for answers weeks after 17-year-old Feng Tian's disappearance
Feng Tian, a 17-year-old boy last seen in Montreal over three weeks ago, is still missing. His family has spent the past month desperately searching for answers, all while navigating a new country and new languages.
-
Fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Victoriaville, Que.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday in Victoriaville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.
-
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford announces Ontario gas tax cut to be extended another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is extending the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after train derails in Kitchener
Officials said there were no injuries after a train derailed overnight in Kitchener.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford announces Ontario gas tax cut to be extended another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is extending the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
News of de-occupation of Kherson hits close to home for some Waterloo residents
A couple of Waterloo residents, who grew up near the city of Kherson, are hopeful their hometown will be among the next to see the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Saskatoon
-
'Some of the most important work I’ve done in my life': War artist drawings raising money for Ukraine
A limited set of drawings by Canadian war artist Richard Johnson are on display at the St. Thomas More College Art Gallery (STM Gallery).
-
'It’s kind of scary': Saskatoon youth centre running short of warm weather items
EGADZ Youth Centre in Saskatoon is in need of warm weather items for teens, particularly boy’s coats and blankets.
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
-
Ban on single-use plastic bags take effect in the Sault this week
On Nov. 15, a bylaw passed by city council this summer will come into effect, banning the use of plastic checkout bags and plastic bags used for takeout food.
-
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation
After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect
One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Regina
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
-
Regina police request public assistance in identifying robbery suspect
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an evening robbery in central Regina.
-
'Elevated' carbon monoxide readings lead to evacuation of Regina condo: Regina fire
'Elevated' levels of carbon monoxide led to the evacuation of a Regina condo building on Friday.