CALGARY -- When Mark Giordano was injured late in the second period of Tuesday night's game against the San Jose Sharks, Flames fans held their collective breath.

Losing the heart and soul of your team would be devastating with just 28 games left in the regular season.

According to interim head coach Geoff Ward, there was little in the way of an update on Wednesday.

“Well he’s just getting checked," said Ward. "He’s getting his MRI done so we’ll know more later on.”

Giordano is as tough as they come.

He’s not one to stay down on the ice. But that’s what happened after he took a shot on goal with his team pressuring the Sharks, then fell awkwardly.

Teammate Travis Hamonic says there was concern when he didn’t get right up.

"For someone like Giordano, who never really shows pain or discomfort or things like that, it was a little worrisome," he said.

Injuries are a part of the game, according to Ward. He says as a team you can go one of two ways.

"The guys step up together and they’ll pull on the rope a little more and it springboards your team into playing harder," he said. "Or the other way is to let it affect you in a negative way."

If Giordano is out for any length of time, Ward is hoping his team reacts in a positive way. Centre Derek Ryan says they’ll have no other choice.

"If there is a time that he’s going to be out of the lineup, that just means more opportunity for other guys to step up and guys can come together," he said.

Defenceman TJ Brodie has been partnered with Giordano for most of this season. He agrees with Ryan and thinks this team has what it takes to rise to the occasion.

“If he’s out it’s a big blow," he said. "But that’s when guys have to step up and I think we have a pretty good Defence Corp and guys capable of doing that.”

Hopefully we’ll find out more about Giordano on Thursday. The same day the Flames take on the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome.