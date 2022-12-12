Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

The Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev plays a loose puck past the Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown during the second period in Philadelphia on Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) The Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev plays a loose puck past the Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown during the second period in Philadelphia on Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Research reveals how 'selfish genes' succeed

New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina