CALGARY -- Juuso Valimaki was all ready to play a large part on the Calgary Flames defence in the 2019-20 season but all that changed when he suffered a major knee injury during training.

The 22-year-old was sidelined for the entire season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

He admits there were some tough times during rehab and he wasn’t sure when he’d be able to get back to playing again.

“There has been days or hours where you’ve been kind of thinking that am I ever going to stay healthy for a long time or how is it going to go and when am I going to get back playing?” Valimaki said in an interview with CTV News.

The answer to that question was right in his own backyard. The Flames loaned Valimaki to the Finnish Elite league where he played for his hometown team Ilves Tampere.

There he was one of the league’s top defencemen. He had two goals and 17 assists in 19 games and played over 20 minutes a night.

Valimaki says that did a lot for his confidence.

“That was huge. I feel really good now and started to feel good right away,” Valimaki said.

“I think for confidence and coming into camp (in Calgary) and getting started here I think (playing in Finnish Elite League) was really important because obviously the last game I played (in the NHL) was a long time ago."

In all the Flames number one pick from the 2016 NHL entry draft has only played 24 regular season NHL games.

But he’s hoping the injuries are now behind him and says playing in the NHL is what it’s all about.

“Playing over there (Finland) and getting through things was great," Valimkai said. "But nothing is ever going to be the same until I play the games in the NHL and hopefully that’s soon.”

The Flames are expecting big things from Valimaki this season and the young defenceman says that’s okay because he’s also expecting a lot from himself.

“I’m the type of guy who always puts the expectations pretty high," he said. "It gives me motivation for each and every day to do my best and play well.”

Valimaki will wear a new number this season. He’s giving number eight to Chris Tanev who was signed as a free agent in the off-season.

Valimaki says he’s okay with that because he gets to wear number six, the same number he wore in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans.