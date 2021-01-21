CALGARY -- Imagine leaving your home country to live out your dream of playing in the NHL but there’s one problem — you don’t know any English.

That’s what happened to Flames defenceman Nikita Nesterov in his first crack at playing in hockey’s best league. The 27-year-old Russian was chosen by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL entry draft.

He came to North America for the 2014-15 season and over the next three years, Nesterov would play 119 games for the Lightning.

He was then traded to Montreal where he lasted just 13 games.

Nesterov says he struggled because he couldn’t communicate — he didn’t know any English.

“When you’re not speaking English, you’re just walking around and just by yourself, you know what I mean," he said.

Nesterov went back to Russia where he played in the KHL for three seasons. But it was always his goals to get back to the NHL and Nesterov says he wasn’t about to make the same mistake twice.

“Last year I tried to learn English a little bit, because I understood if I want to be back in the NHL I need to speak English," he said.

Nesterov learned the language through a book translator and watching English movies.

He’s been paired with Juuso Valimaki on the blueline and Valimaki likes the chemistry they’ve built so far.

“You know, for both of us and individually too, there’s something to prove,” Valimaki said.

“I think we both just want to show up and play really well and I think that’s helped. I think we fit well together.”

Flames head coach Geoff Ward likes what he’s seen so far from Nesterov.

He says the Russian understands exactly what he offers to a game and he plays to that skill set.

“You know he’s been everything we hoped he would be at this point in time and we only feel like he’s going to get stronger as he feels more comfortable," said Ward.

Nesterov’s NHL experience is a lot different this time around. He says he’s more comfortable and that’s allowed him to have more fun.

“I feel pretty good because I’m a little older and I have experience and I speak English,” Nesterov said.

“I understand what the guys say and what the coaches say and now I understand what I have to do to help the team win.”

Nesterov and the Flames will try to pick up another win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The same two teams face each other on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will then head out of town for a five game road trip with games against the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets.