CALGARY -- Smoke and flames billowed from a metal mill and large scrap pile as fire crews arrived at a reported blaze in a southeast Calgary industrial area Saturday night.

Firefighters were called about 10 p.m. to an auto recycler in the 5800 block of 12th Street S.E. and were able to contain it to a scrap pile next to a mill.

"Crews were able to gain access to the burning area and douse additional fires preventing spread to other areas," read a release.

"The facility operator is currently on scene assisting fire crews in opening up the scrap piles to extinguish hidden fires and cool the site."

No workers were present at the time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.