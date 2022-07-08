Flames draft 3 on Day 2 of NHL draft, including Finnish centre Toppi Ronni

Flames draft 3 on Day 2 of NHL draft, including Finnish centre Toppi Ronni

The Flames table at the 2022 NHL draft in Montreal. The team drafted three players Friday The Flames table at the 2022 NHL draft in Montreal. The team drafted three players Friday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina