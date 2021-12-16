Flames' Dube, Kylington added to COVID-19 protocol; 18 players now sidelined

The Calgary Flames announced two more players and another member of the team's support staff were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, bringing the organization's total number to 30 people.

Flames centre Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington joined 16 of their teammates in protocol, while 12 other employees are also currently in isolation.

By far the worst coronavirus outbreak in the NHL this season, Calgary has already seen four games postponed through Saturday, but it's likely more will be scratched with almost the entire roster sidelined.

The Flames announced Wednesday that 17 members of the organization had been placed in protocol, including head coach Darryl Sutter, star winger Johnny Gaudreau and No. 1 goalie Jacob Markstrom.

The NHL has seen a sharp rise in players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks, including a massive jump since Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.