Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, right, blocks a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, right, blocks a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina