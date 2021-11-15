Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane hangin' 10 with some of the best in the NHL

CALGARY -

There are only seven players in the National Hockey League who have scored 10 or more goals this season.

Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames is one of them.

Mangiapane has overcome the odds his entire hockey career. He was passed over in the 2014 NHL draft and had to wait until the sixth round, 166th overall for the Flames to take him in the 2015 draft.

On Sunday in Ottawa, Mangiapane scored his 10th goal of the season in just his 15th game.

Mangiapane said he just wants the team to have success.

"It's nice obviously but I'm just trying to go out there every game and just play my game," the 25-year-old said.

"If I happen to score I'm happy but I'm just going out there trying to work hard and help my team win and that's all that I'm trying to do."

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

Mangiapane started the year on a line with Dillon Dube and Brett Ritchie but for the last three games he's been moved up to the second line with Sean Monahan and Blake Coleman.

The trio seems to have found some chemistry. In the three games since they've been put together they've combined for seven points. Mangiapane likes playing with them.

"They're two good players. I think we've been clicking right from the start," Mangiapane said.

"Obviously they're very smart hockey players right so it's just easy for me to go in there and play my game.

"We're still working on our chemistry a bit," he added. "I think the more games we play we'll start realizing where players like to be and where their sweet spot is."

Andrew Mangiapane has been making some noise as of late with the Calgary Flames.

TAKING PRIDE IN DEFENCE

The Flames are in third place in the Pacific Division with a record of 8-3-4. In those 15 games, the Flames have recorded five shutouts. Jacob Markstrom has four and Dan Vladar picked up his first ever shutout in the NHL against the Senators on Sunday.

Mangiapane said playing strong defence is a source of pride for the team.

"Defence-first hockey," he said. "I think that's a great way for our team to kind of think."

"For us to win games - and obviously both of our goalies are really good in this league - so I mean it's easy when they're back there making the big stops and I think we're just doing a good job of boxing out with all five guys back in the house and playing defence-first hockey."

Mangiapane and the Flames are back in action on Tuesday night as they continue their seven game road trip with a game in Philadelphia.