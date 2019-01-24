Four people escaped from a southeast home unharmed following an early evening fire in a trailer on the property that spread to the house.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Pensdale Crescent S.E. shortly after 7:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

CFD District Chief Frank Ostrow says there was four adults in the home at the time of the fire and they were on their way out with a pet when they noticed the blaze. “They were actually leaving the house at the time and happened to turn around and looked over their shoulder and saw their trailer on fire.”

Crews encountered a trailer fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the home and its attic. Ostrow says the fire was knocked down in short time and crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

Ben Wall lives in the neighbourhood and was putting his garbage out when his attention turned to the home as fire trucks rushing towards it. “I was outside and, before you knew it, there was a huge explosion,” recalled Wall. “I could see the flames right over the roof. It was one big bang and then it dropped off right away.”

According to Ostrow, reports of an explosion have not been confirmed. “We heard rumours about an explosion but we were told by the family (there were) no propane tanks or anything in the trailer. It could have just been a buildup of the gases in the trailer.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.