Flames hope to continue winning streak Wednesday against Ducks

Can the Calgary Flames keep their winning streak going as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night?

The club currently sits in first place in the Pacific Division after a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The win can, in part, be credited to newly acquired forward Tyler Toffoli.

Toffoli played 12 minutes and 18 seconds, had four shots on goal and scored his first as a Flame at 11:04 of the third period.

Toffoli took a lob pass from Johnny Gaudreau and broke in on Elvis Merzlikins.

Balancing on one skate, Toffoli was able to deke around the Blue Jackets' goaltender and score.

The crowd loved it, chanting his name after he scored.

Tofoli says that was the first time that's ever happened to him.

"I mean, obviously, it was pretty cool, but at the same time a little embarrassing for myself," he said.

"The boys, Raz (defenceman Rasmus Andersson) was all over me in the room, so it was a little embarrassing.

"Obviously it was amazing, but I hope they don't do it again," he said with a laugh.

LOVING THE CROWD

Goaltender Dan Vladar wasn't about to tease Toffoli about the chants.

He says the crowd was great and he was impressed.

"That was just sick. As a player, you just get goosebumps even though it's not your name," he laughed.

EVERYONE IS CHIPPING IN

The Flames have won seven games in a row, including five straight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Everyone is chipping in right now, even defenceman Erik Gudbranson.

Not known for his goal scoring, Gudbranson has scored in two straight games.

He says scoring goals isn't his priority, but he'll take it when they do go in.

"I've said it before, it's not the thing I'm really expected to do here, but I've been putting a lot of shots in on net.

"I'm trying to put good quality, have some stuff hanging around for our forward to work with."

HAVING FUN

They say winning makes everything better. When you're winning, the game is fun – and the Flames are sure having fun coming to the rink right now.

Gaudreau had two assists against the Islanders and says the stretch they're on has been a lot of great.

"It's hard not to like it," he said.

"Every line is producing. Our defenceman are playing really well, our goaltending has been great.

"It's just a lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to be a part of."