Flames kick off season against defending champs

After a challenging offseason, the Calgary Flames kick off their regular season with an even more challenging opponent.

That would be the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who take on the Flames at the Saddledome Thursday night.

It's going to be a challenge, but like the saying goes, if you want to be the best, beat the best.

Despite an offseason that started with losing two of their stars within a nine day span, the Flames regrouped and reworked their roster, raising expectations for the team this season.

A number of hockey experts are saying the Flames will be one of the best teams in the league, with an excellent chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.

While great expectations have proved to be a burden to many an aspiring Stanley Cup contender in the past, forward Blake Coleman doesn't mind aiming high.

The game will also mark the first for forward Nazem Kadri against his former teammates.

"It's expectations that I don't think have been on this team for at least a couple of years," Coleman said Wednesday. "Certainly not going into last season. I don't think it was the same (sort of) media talk and predictions and things like that.

"And all it is," he added, "is noise. Right now, nobody knows anything going into the season. There's going to be a lot of disappointments and a lot of teams that surprise, so our job is to be as good as advertised."

The Avalanche kicked off their season Wednesday in Denver, where they raised the Stanley Cup banner before their game against the Chicago Black Hawks.

As an added bonus, the first 5,000 people over 18 at Thursday's game get a coupon for a free beer.

With files from Glenn Campbell