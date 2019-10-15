This is certainly not the start the Calgary Flames envisioned when the season began.

The team is 2-3-1 and one of the big reasons for the inconsistency has been a lack of secondary scoring.

Only four forwards have scored for the Flames this season.

Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm have both scored three goals. Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk have each potted a pair. The rest of the forward group haven’t scored a single goal.

Newcomer Milan Lucic knows that’s just not good enough.

“In order to win in this league you need different guys to step up in different games,” he told CTV news.

“Obviously you need your big boys to be going almost every night but you know, when they’re not going you need other guys to step up and get those big goals for you.”

Veterans like Michael Frolik know sooner or later the goals will come. He says he’ll rely on past experiences to get him through this.

“I’ve been on this road before and I know it can change pretty quickly,” he said. I remember my first year, I didn’t score until my 17th game and I ended up with 20.”

Andrew Mangiapane started off slowly last season but found his scoring touch. He knows things can change in a hurry.

“I think once one goes in, I think they’ll start coming,” he said.

In the meantime, the top players will have to continue to produce. Monahan knows that’s part of the job.

“We’ve got to set the bar and set the tone. Obviously we play big minutes and we’re playing in important situations,” he said.

“If we’re not going to produce and lead by example we’re going to lose those minutes.”

The Flames will try to get a few more on the board Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Game time is 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.